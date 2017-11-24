LOOK: Pitt trolls Miami with an 'upset chain' after Panthers stun No. 2 Canes

Pittsburgh pulled the upset of the weekend with a 24-14 win on Friday afternoon

No. 2 Miami went down 24-14 Friday afternoon to a Pittsburgh team that entered play 4-7, putting a huge dent in the Hurricanes' chances to make the College Football Playoff. In the process, the Cnaes got trolled.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox mocked the Hurricanes in the postgame press conference, thanks to a gift from a Panther fan on the way off the field.

Miami's success up to this point of the season had been reliant on forcing turnovers and capitalizing on those turnovers. They entered the day tied for third nationally with 27 turnovers gained on the year and had two against the Panthers. Neither resulted in points.

After each takeaway, Miami players received the famed "Turnover Chain" on the sideline. The trend became the talk of the town in Miami, where a local Sushi restaurant even began selling "sushi chains."

Pitt isn't the only team to hop on board the jewelry bandwagon. Oregon broke out a turnover chain of its own against Arizona last week.

