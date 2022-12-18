All eyes were on the 2022 Celebration Bowl between Jackson State and NC Central on Saturday afternoon, including those of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Celebration Bowl was a must-watch affair this year, and Goodell had a front-row seat to the action. He was in attendance supporting his nephew, Charlton Goodell, who is a sophomore defensive lineman for the Tigers.

Charlton Goodell is the adopted son of Roger's younger brother, and the ESPN cameras caught the uncle and nephew embracing on the sideline at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Even though Charlton Goodell and the Tigers didn't come out on the right end of the scoreboard, Roger still got to witness one of the best college football games of the season.

NC Central led by a touchdown in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter when Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders found Travis Hunter in the end zone to tie the game with no time left on the clock.

A brilliant catch by Hunter sent the game to overtime, but NC Central managed to make more plays in the extra frame. The Eagles scored on their opening possession of overtime, and their defense forced a goal-line stop against Jackson State to win the game, 41-34.