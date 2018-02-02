LOOK: Rutgers coach travels all the way to Sweden for in-home visit with recruit

The lengths many coaches will go in the recruiting game ...

Although Rutgers signed 19 players during college football's first Early Signing Period, it's still putting on the finishing touches for the 2018 class. For coach Chris Ash, that meant traveling across the Atlantic Ocean to Sweden. Ash, along with Scarlet Knights director of recruiting communications Omar Hales, boarded a plane and flew eight non-stop hours this week to visit three-star defensive end Robin Jutwreten. The visit included a tour of Jutwreten's hometown along with sampling some local fare.

So thankful for the home visit in Sweden by Head Coach Ash and Coach Hales! I had an amazing day and can’t wait to officially be a part of Rutgers football 🛡⚔️🛡@CoachChrisAsh @Omeezi_ @PPIRecruits #TheHunt @RFootball pic.twitter.com/zjKeyEpQqo — Robin jutwreten (@jutwreten) February 1, 2018

I don't know if that's a record for miles traveled for a single in-home visit, but it has to be up there. However, Rutgers isn't doing all of the traveling. Jutwreten took an official visit late last month and gave his verbal pledge to the university.

Jutwreten is listed as the No. 91 overall defensive end for the 2018 class. National Signing Day is Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Wink of the CBS Eye to NJ.com