LOOK: Rutgers unveils alternate uniform for Yankee Stadium game vs. Maryland

Rutgers will play Maryland on Nov. 4 at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York, and will have a different look when they step on the field. The school unveiled its "stadium lights" alternative uniform Thursday in conjunction with Adidas. As far as alternative uniforms go, these are some of the best.

Rutgers / Adidas Football US

According to the release sent by the school, the uniforms feature TECHFIT technology, and are designed to embody the tradition and strength typically displayed by the mascot -- the Scarlet Knight. To that end, both parties have accomplished their goal.

Some unsolicited advice for Rutgers -- keep that helmet. In fact, make it permanent.

Rutgers opens the 2017 season Sept. 1 at home against defending Pac-12 champion and national semifinalist Washington at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.