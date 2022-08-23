The SMU Mustangs are just over two weeks away from their 2022 home opener, but right now their field looks more like a swimming pool. Thanks to torrential rain in the Dallas area, much of the field at Gerald J. Ford Stadium is underwater.

According to the National Weather Service at Fort Worth, the DFW Airport just received 9.19 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. That is the second highest amount ever, behind only Sept. 4-5, 1932.

All that rain piled up inside SMU's stadium, and now only a small patch of turf remains above water. It's a good thing the Mustangs aren't kicking off this weekend.

Once the weather improves, SMU will have to make sure the field is ready for its first home game against Lamar on Sept. 10. An SMU spokesman said the company that installed the turf "will be coming out to inspect it & address any issues well before our first game," per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

The good news for SMU is that it starts the season on the road with a non-conference clash against North Texas. That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 3 and will air on CBS Sports Network.

When the Mustangs do take the field at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, it will be under new head coach Rhett Lashlee. He takes over for Sonny Dykes, who replaced Gary Patterson at TCU.