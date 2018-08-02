LOOK: South Carolina recreates the 'Avengers: Infinity War' poster to hype the 2018 Gamecocks
And it looks like the summer's best blockbuster
Movie stars or not, the South Carolina Gamecocks are featured on maybe the best blockbuster poster of the summer.
Anyone who's paid attention to Hollywood over the last few months should be familiar with the star-studded billing for Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War," the superhero flick to end all superhero flicks that hit theaters -- and owned the box office -- in April:
But the Gamecocks made that iconic poster their own in teasing their upcoming 2018 football season on Thursday. They may have even made the poster better. Substituting Marvel superheros for their football superstars, South Carolina went all out for this one -- note the "Spurs Up Studio" credit and the "Gridiron War" subtitle. And, boy, did they craft a beauty.
The Twitter replies were predictably excited, if not a little anti-Georgia Bulldogs.
