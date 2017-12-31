LOOK: Swagged out Canes fan in 'Transformers' mask carrying a baby is a must-see
One Miami fan must've been ready for the game but unable to find a babysitter
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The U is out in full force at the Orange Bowl, and with Miami seemingly "back" this year, they're getting started young again.
Two swagged out Canes fans were dressed to impress on Saturday on the field level of Hard Rock Stadium as Miami took on Wisconsin, and they had an extra bundle of joy along for the ride.
Check out this Miami fan in an orange-and-green "Transformers" mask carrying a baby that looks like it may well be on its first-ever trip out of the house.
Don't worry, he's not going to drop the infant. That's why he's wearing the game-issued gloves.
