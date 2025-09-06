Syracuse came perilously close to falling to 0-2 on the season, as it trailed for most of its home opener against UConn on Saturday. However, a pair of late Orange touchdowns put them ahead with less than a minute to play.

UConn converted a wild fourth-down completion to reach midfield and then worked it into field-goal range to force overtime. In the first overtime period, Syracuse marched to the end zone and then got a stop to escape with a 27-20 win. Despite that late rally to get the win, Orange coach Fran Brown was clearly displeased with the effort coming off the Week 1 loss to Tennessee and had the team running sprints on the field after the game.

Running sprints after an overtime game isn't something anyone wants to do, but Brown was trying to send a message to the Orange that if they don't bust it on the field enough during the game, he'll make sure they expend that energy they saved for postgame.

As Brown would tell you, winners get washed, but you have to work up a good sweat to earn that shower in the Syracuse locker room.