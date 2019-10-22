LOOK: TCU's wild alternate uniforms vs. Texas will have Horned Frogs fans seeing red

There are so many alternate college football uniforms these days that it's hard to keep up with all of them. But the ones TCU has unveiled for Saturday's game against No. 15 Texas truly are ... bloody, if nothing else.

That's not just me saying that. The Horned Frogs' new alternate uniforms feature heavy red accents from the helmet on down. That's not a coincidence, since red isn't anywhere in TCU's school colors. Horned frogs are actually horned lizards and can literally spew blood from their eyes as a final defense mechanism when threatened by a predator. Football isn't life and death, but metaphorically speaking, you could make the case that TCU, losers of two straight and three of its last four, are entering desperation mode and fighting for their season.

Or it's just a good time to unleash these against a big-name opponent. Either/or. Here they are:

When our backs are against the wall, we, Horned Frogs, know only one response..... 𝙬𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩.#GoFrogs #BeatUT pic.twitter.com/xFUMtvDPll — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 22, 2019

Here's another look, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

TCU’s uniform for the Texas game. pic.twitter.com/7A1q0YAtvv — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) October 22, 2019

Just a reminder with all alternate uniforms: they're first and foremost designed for the players. So while these threads are certainly different, as long as the players like them, that's all that really matters.