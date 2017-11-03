LOOK: Tennessee reveals a two-phase, $340M renovation to Neyland Stadium

Tennessee's football season hasn't exactly gone according to plan at 3-5 and 0-5 in the SEC, but stadium renovation plans are going along swimmingly.

The school announced Friday a two-phase, $340 million renovation to Neyland Stadium that includes modernized restrooms, concession stands and expanded concourse areas; improved security including ingress and egress flow; improved architectural aesthetics that fit the University's master plan and prepare the stadium for the needs of future generations of fans.

"We're excited about the long-term impact of this undertaking on future generations of Tennessee fans," athletics director John Currie said in a statement. "Our aim is to prepare Neyland Stadium -- one of the most iconic venues in all of sport -- for a second century of service, and I believe we have a plan in place to accomplish that endeavor in the most fiscally-responsible manner possible."

University of Tennessee

University of Tennessee

University of Tennessee

The most noticeable changes will be south and east concourses that include table and family spaces, and a renovated south end of the stadium that enhances views of the Tennessee River.

Phase I of the plan is expected to cost $180 million and be completed by 2020, with Phase II -- which will require an additional authorization to proceed at the appropriate time -- costing an estimated $160 million and a completion in 2021. The specific capacity of the renovated Neyland Stadium was not disclosed, but the school did say that the intention is to keep it above 100,000. Its current capacity is 102,455 -- the fifth largest football stadium in the United States.

In its release, the school said that Phase I of the project does not require any state dollars or subsides.

Tennessee hosts Southern Miss this weekend at 7:30 p.m on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.