LOOK: Texas A&M shows off "Bright Lights" alternates for Mississippi State game
The new uniforms will be worn on Oct. 28 at Kyle Field vs. the Bulldogs
It's alternate uniform season, and Texas A&M is next up to the plate. The school and Adidas unveiled the alternate "Bright Lights" uniform for Oct. 28's home game vs. Mississippi State.
The uniforms are designed to reflect the "speed, ferocity and clean look of supercars," according to a release from Adidas. The traditional home maroon uniform blended with black accents is created with Primeknit technology, which uses two different yards to create a jacquard pattern within the fabric. The pants feature a reflective Texas A&M logo on the left thigh.
Adidas released a hype video on Twitter to coincide with the announcement.
Texas A&M opens its season on Sunday, Sept. 3 in the Rose Bowl against UCLA. The first home game of the year for the Aggies is Sept. 9 vs. Nicholls State at Kyle Field.
