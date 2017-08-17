LOOK: Texas A&M shows off "Bright Lights" alternates for Mississippi State game

The new uniforms will be worn on Oct. 28 at Kyle Field vs. the Bulldogs

It's alternate uniform season, and Texas A&M is next up to the plate. The school and Adidas unveiled the alternate "Bright Lights" uniform for Oct. 28's home game vs. Mississippi State.

481844.jpg
adidas/Texas A&M
481849.jpg
adidas/Texas A&M
481842.jpg
adidas/Texas A&M
481845.jpg
adidas/Texas A&M
481843.jpg
adidas/Texas A&M

The uniforms are designed to reflect the "speed, ferocity and clean look of supercars," according to a release from Adidas. The traditional home maroon uniform blended with black accents is created with Primeknit technology, which uses two different yards to create a jacquard pattern within the fabric. The pants feature a reflective Texas A&M logo on the left thigh.

Adidas released a hype video on Twitter to coincide with the announcement.

Texas A&M opens its season on Sunday, Sept. 3 in the Rose Bowl against UCLA. The first home game of the year for the Aggies is Sept. 9 vs. Nicholls State at Kyle Field.

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on SiriusXM College Sports Nation and the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories