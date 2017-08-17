LOOK: Texas A&M shows off "Bright Lights" alternates for Mississippi State game

It's alternate uniform season, and Texas A&M is next up to the plate. The school and Adidas unveiled the alternate "Bright Lights" uniform for Oct. 28's home game vs. Mississippi State.

adidas/Texas A&M

adidas/Texas A&M

adidas/Texas A&M

adidas/Texas A&M

adidas/Texas A&M

The uniforms are designed to reflect the "speed, ferocity and clean look of supercars," according to a release from Adidas. The traditional home maroon uniform blended with black accents is created with Primeknit technology, which uses two different yards to create a jacquard pattern within the fabric. The pants feature a reflective Texas A&M logo on the left thigh.

Adidas released a hype video on Twitter to coincide with the announcement.

Texas A&M opens its season on Sunday, Sept. 3 in the Rose Bowl against UCLA. The first home game of the year for the Aggies is Sept. 9 vs. Nicholls State at Kyle Field.