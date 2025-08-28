When the 2025 college football season kicks into high gear this weekend, the programs from Texas will be honoring those impacted by the devastating July floods. Each program in the state will be sporting helmet decals when it takes the field for Week 1.

On the Fourth of July, flash flooding along the Guadalupe River took a deadly toll on the area. According to CBS News, more than 130 people were killed and countless more had their lives turned upside down by the disaster. At Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp in Kerr County, at least 27 counselors and campers lost their lives.

As teams from the Lone Star State begin their seasons, they will remember those who died in the flooding. On Thursday, each Texas team released a video featuring a special decal -- a green ribbon tied around the state -- which will be worn on the back of their helmets.

Since the floods occurred, athletes and teams in the state have been doing what they can to help the communities heal. During SEC Media Days, Texas safety Michael Taaffe wore a tie featuring the initials of every victim of the Camp Mystic disaster.

"This is more important than football," Taaffe said at the time. "I wanted everyone around the country to know what Texas is dealing with and how I can give back and show my support to them. Anything I can do for them, I'm going to do it."

Professional teams in the area, including the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, combined to raise millions of dollars for flood recover efforts.