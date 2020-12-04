A Texas high school football game took a sudden turn when a player who'd been ejected ran onto the field and slammed into the referee. During the game between the Edinburg High Bobcats and the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High Bears, Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron was ejected.

After the ejection, he went back onto the field looking like he wanted to take on the referee. He aggressively ran onto the field and slammed into the referee, who was unsuspecting and fell to the ground.

Duron was escorted out of the stadium by Edinburg Police Department officers.

RVG Sports' Andrew McCulloch took to Twitter to explain what he saw, calling it a "Really really ugly moment here in Edinburg,"

"Idk what happened but Emmanuel Duron was ejected from the game….Moments later, he ran onto the field and body slammed the ref who ejected him...Ref is still down on the turf #RGVFootball #txhsfb," McCulloh wrote.

He added that a cart was sent out to help the referee from the field.

There was a long delay due to the incident.

McCulloch continued, writing, "Referee has gotten up and is walking around under his own power...Hard to see Duron, a senior, playing another game for the Bobcats — win or lose — after that incident."