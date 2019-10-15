LOOK: Texas to honor 1969 national championship team with throwback uniforms vs. Kansas

The 2019 season is the 150th anniversary of the beginning of college football. For Texas, it's also the 50th anniversary of the 1969 national championship team. So when the No. 15 Longhorns face off against Kansas in Week 8, they'll honor the team that was named national champs (much to the ire of Penn State fans) under legendary coach Darrell Royal.

Check out the unveiling of these nice 1969 throwback unis below. Among the more notable details is the "150" logo on the side of the helmet representing the 150th year for college football. In 1969, Texas wore a similar lid with "100" on the side for the sport's 100th year. It's also worth noting that the 1969 team was the last all-white group to be named consensus national champs in college football.

Gear up. Honor the past. This Saturday we pay tribute to the 1969 National Champions. 🤘#ThisIsTexas HookEm pic.twitter.com/l5fbaVa95c — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 15, 2019

Here's a closer look at the threads, along with the team's reaction when they saw them.

Texas doesn't change its uniforms often, and for good reason. The burnt orange combo is a classic look that doesn't need to be tinkered with, but these are sleek one-off threads. Honestly, it's a look Texas could have rolled with for the entire season.