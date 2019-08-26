LOOK: Texas to honor Cedric Benson with helmet decals for upcoming 2019 season

The sting of losing former Texas great Cedric Benson can still be felt throughout the Longhorns program. Benson was killed in a motorcycle accident in Austin on Saturday, Aug. 17. He was just 36 years old.

In moving forward, though, the program will honor Benson by making his memory a part of the team each and every week. The team released a series of pictures showing the Longhorns helmet for the upcoming season. One of the new decals that will adorn it is a black stick with the number 32 on it, signaling Benson's No. 32 in college and the NFL. Texas opens the season in Week 1 against Louisiana Tech.

Benson was a four-year starter for the Longhorns from 2001-04, totaling more than 5,000 rushing yards and accounting for 67 total touchdowns during his college career. He was named the Doak Walker award winner and a consensus All-American as a senior.

He went on to be selected fourth overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and played eight years in the league. After playing with the Bears for three seasons, he joined the Cincinnati Bengals (2008-11) where he had his three best seasons as a pro, including a 1,251-yard, six-touchdown campaign in 2009. He played his last year with the Green Bay Packers in 2012.