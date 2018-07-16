LOOK: The Big 12 has a new slogan for 2018 and it's both self-deprecating and ironic

When it comes to #branding itself, no conference in college athletics has sat at the front of the struggle bus quite like the Big 12.

With media days starting on Monday, the Big 12 unveiled a new slogan to preview the 2018 season: Hardest Path to the CFP. Like other slogans of seasons past, this one doesn't do the conference a great service.

Big 12 Media Days about to get rolling here in Frisco. This feels like an appropriate warning sign before a wide-open year. pic.twitter.com/SrGLPJojcd — Max Olson (@max_olson) July 16, 2018

The intent of the message is clear, which is that the Big 12's competitive balance validates its toughness. To that point, every conference likes to parade itself as somehow more difficult to navigate than its counterparts. It's a type of chest thumping that could probably be quantified but really isn't important enough to do so.

To the marketing team's efforts, though, the slogan isn't exactly wrong. The Big 12's nine conference games, instead of eight, presents one more opportunity to lose to a familiar opponent. And, minus any neutral site games like the Red River Shootout, the round-robin format sticks schools with an imbalance of home and road conference games. On top of that, the new Big 12 Championship Game is a guaranteed rematch, and it can be hard to beat the same quality opponent twice.

So, yes, the Big 12 champ has one of the toughest paths to the playoff. But that's peculiar way to frame it.

For one, it almost reads like a warning with little positive spin when media days are nothing but positive spin.

And two, it's ironic given that the Big 12 spent a lot of time post-realignment trying to figure out the best path to the playoff. Following the 2014 season in which Baylor and TCU were left out of the final four, the Big 12 took a deep dive into the merits and risks of the so-called "13th data point" (i.e. a conference championship game). Ultimately, the Big 12 Championship Game was reintroduced last season.

In reality, the research was an overreaction to a subjective committee's decision to reward blue bloods with the benefit of the doubt. Oklahoma made it into the playoff just fine without a conference title the following year in 2015. The Sooners would have been just fine again last year even without the return of the Big 12 Championship Game.

Indeed, the Big 12 has actually made it harder on itself, but at least the new slogan reflects that truth. "One True Champion" was nothing if not inaccurate.