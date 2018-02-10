LOOK: Top JUCO DE recruit Dorian Gerald commits to Arkansas with cookie cake

National Signing Day is over, but technically it's just the beginning of the regular period when recruits can submit their National Letters of Intent. That means there's still time for recruits to make their announcements in hilarious, awkward or just plain creepy ways.

Or, in the case of top JUCO defensive end recruit Dorian Gerald, an extremely delicious way.

Gerald announced on Friday that he would be signing with Arkansas. To celebrate, the top defensive end recruit made his choice with an excellent looking cookie cake. If we're going to rank the stunts players have pulled in their announcements, this has to be near the top because cookie cake is amazing and there's no wrong time for it.

Soooeybpig Dorian Gerald is an Arkansas Razorback! pic.twitter.com/Dewdoa5lCU — Mark Haggard (@allzoner) February 9, 2018

Gerald is the No. 1 strongside defensive end prospect out of the JUCO level and the No. 27 overall JUCO recruit.