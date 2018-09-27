LOOK: Tulane unveils incredible Green Wave helmet as part of uniforms for Memphis game
Fear the Wave ... mainly the helmet they'll be wearing on Friday
We are in a day and age when uniform creativity rules the day on a week-in, week-out basis. In that race, Tulane just won the national championship five weeks into the season.
In advance of its Friday night AAC opener vs. Memphis, the school unveiled new uniforms that embody the school's motto of "Fear The Wave."
The all-black uniforms with the angry Green Wave mascot adorning the helmet is simply stunning. It's unlikely that a helmet design can strike fear into the opposition, but if any helmet can do it, it's this one.
It's not the first time Tulane has impressed in the uniform game. In the season-opener vs. Wake Forest, the Green Wave donned an all-white angry wave helmet with sweet powder blue jerseys and pants. They fell 23-17 in overtime to the Demon Deacons in a heartbreaker in Yulman Stadium.
Kickoff for Friday night's game in Memphis is at 8 p.m. Maybe the new black uniforms will bring the Green Wave more luck than the powder blues did.
