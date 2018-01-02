LOOK: Twitter is not pleased with Alabama vs. Georgia in the national championship
You won't see SEC folks apologizing for it any time soon, however
With Georgia's win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl and Alabama defeating Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, we're all primed for an all-SEC CFP National Championship. Despite the controversy about them making it in in the first place, Alabama put any questions about its worthiness to rest by thumping Clemson 24-6, while Georgia beat Oklahoma in a double overtime barn-burner 54-48.
The thing is, this is the SEC we're talking about, so there's no room for rationality in talking about this. You're either a rabid SEC homer or college football's version of the proletariat looking to tear SEC teams from their ivory towers. There are plenty of people in both camps, with Monday's college football action pulling Twitter in all sorts of different directions all night.
Some people are just here for angry Twitter, of course.
Others didn't love the implications for the playoff system.
And still others are pretty sick of hearing about how the SEC doesn't deserve two teams in the playoffs.
Alabama looked utterly dominant in its win over Clemson, so people arguing that it didn't deserve to be there seems insane. Either way, pointing to LSU-Alabama back in 2012 as the reason that this is bad doesn't make much sense. Those were two different teams, and the playoff was created in part to curb that instance from happening again. The selection process may not be perfect, but it definitely makes these games feel premium, and two SEC teams happened to win to advance. They weren't arbitrarily picked for a title game.
Regardless of what people want or who they think should have played Clemson, Alabama is in. It will play the SEC champion in Georgia as it tries to claim a much bigger prize -- and whether they like it or not, people will tune in to watch.
-
Old-school Alabama dominates Clemson
The Crimson Tide flat-out owned the Tigers in the third edition of the 'Trilogy'
-
It's the SEC's world once again
There may not be a ton of drama for the all-SEC title game, but it should be a great one
-
Early calls: UGA, Bama play for title
It will be an all-SEC meeting in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Alabama routs Clemson in Sugar Bowl
The Crimson Tide proved Monday night their supposed demise has been greatly exaggerated
-
Baker Mayfield not allowed to win for OU
Baker Mayfield should've had the ball in his hands late but was instead hamstrung by his c...
-
WATCH: Alabama NG gets INT then TD catch
Nose guard Da'Ron Payne was the star of the second half in Alabama-Clemson
Add a Comment