UCF and Appalachian State will honor Shawn Clark by wearing helmet stickers beginning in Week 5. Clark, who was in his first season as UCF's offensive line coach, died at 50 earlier this week not long after suffering what was described as a "medical emergency."

UCF's decal, which features Clark's initials, will debut on Saturday when the Knights go on the road to play Kansas State.

Appalachian State, meanwhile, will wear a No. 61 sticker on its helmets starting with Saturday's game at Boise State. That is the number Clark donned from 1994-98 when he played for the Mountaineers as a star offensive lineman. He was a two-time All-American and three-time all-conference honoree during his playing career. Clark returned to the program in 2016 as a co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach before his promotion in 2020.

"Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff," UCF coach Scott Frost said in a statement. "The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn's character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers."

Shawn Clark dies at 50: UCF assistant, former Appalachian State coach recently suffered 'medical emergency' Brad Crawford

After his playing career at App State, Clark began his coaching career in 2001 as a graduate assistant at Louisville. He served as an offensive line coach at Eastern Kentucky, Purdue and Kent State before getting the co-offensive coordinator job at App State in 2016.