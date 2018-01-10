LOOK: UCF fans troll Alabama with hilarious billboard in Tuscaloosa

Alabama is your national champion. UCF claims it is the true national champion because it's the only undefeated team on the FBS level.

There's only one way to settle this dispute, and that's on the field. Of course, it's not going to happen -- at least not this year -- but there's a chance it could happen in the future if UCF fans get their way.

A group of fans is trying to convince Alabama to schedule a home-and-home with UCF, and they're doing so with a billboard in Tuscaloosa.

It won't decide which team is the true champion, but this is the kind of thing that would help UCF get a playoff bid in the future. Had the Knights gone undefeated and won the AAC this season with a nonconference win over Alabama (or any top 10 team), it would have been a lot harder to keep them out of the College Football Playoff.

If a billboard can help increase the odds, it's worth a shot. But be warned, UCF fans, those who have declared "We Want Bama" in the past have gone on to suffer serious consequences.