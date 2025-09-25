UCF will honor Shawn Clark by wearing a helmet sticker featuring Clark's initials for the remainder of the 2025 season. Clark, who was in his first season as UCF's offensive line coach, died at 50 on Sept. 21, two weeks after suffering what was described as a "medical emergency."

The new decal will be debuted on Saturday when the Knights go on the road to play Kansas State.

"Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff," UCF coach Scott Frost said Monday in a statement. "The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn's character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers."

Clark, 50, joined the UCF staff in January after working at Appalachian State, his alma mater, since 2016. Clark was promoted to head coach of the Mountaineers in 2020 following Eli Drinkwitz's departure to Missouri. The program went 40-24 with three bowl victories under Clark, but he was fired after going 5-6 in 2024. Clark then landed on Frost's new staff at UCF.

After his playing career at App State, Clark began his coaching career in 2001 as a graduate assistant at Louisville. He served as an offensive line coach at Eastern Kentucky, Purdue and Kent State before getting the co-offensive coordinator job at App State in 2016.

UCF is off to a 3-0 start and will begin Big 12 play on Saturday at Kansas State.