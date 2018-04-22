LOOK: UCF unveils '2017 national champions' sign in stadium, hands out title rings
Yep, the Knights really are taking it to this level
Ever since the 2017 season ended, UCF has celebrated a national championship despite not making the College Football Playoff, winning a playoff game or the College Football National Championship in Atlanta.
There have been rings, a parade at Disney World, t-shirts, hats and even national championship police cars. UCF AD Danny White promised after the Knights finished the season that the school would hang a banner remembering the 2017 season.
Saturday afternoon during their spring game, the Knights took it to the next level by unveiling a '2017 National Champions' sign on the facade of Spectrum Stadium in Orlando.
Perfection. pic.twitter.com/7EFO3lyeVQ— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 21, 2018
The spring game also served as ring day for the unblemished Knights. Yep, you guessed it -- '2017 National Champions' was on those too.
The Knights capped off a perfect 13-0 season with a 34-27 win over SEC West champion Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. They finished No. 6 in the final Associated Press Top 25 of the season with four first-place votes and No. 7 in the final Coaches Poll after the season. They finished No. 12 in the final College Football Playoff rankings prior to bowl season.
After the season, coach Scott Frost left to take over at Nebraska -- where he shined as a quarterback in the mid-1990's. Former Oklahoma quarterback and Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel took over for Frost after the season.
