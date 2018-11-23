LOOK: Virginia Tech WR makes incredible one-handed TD grab, then blocks punt for a score

Have yourself a game, Tre Turner. The Virginia Tech wide receiver was responsible for not one, but two incredible touchdowns for the Hokies in their rivalry game against Virginia.

First, Turner pulled in a beautiful, one-handed touchdown to give his team a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Turner did a good job of boxing out the defender and went up to catch the ball as he was falling backwards. The air time alone on the grab was good enough for a highlight reel play, and the one-handed grab put it over the top.

Boxing out for the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/zVVesx7flE — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 23, 2018

Then, Turner had a classic #BEAMERBALL moment when he came after a Virginia punt -- completely untouched -- and blocked it with the ensuing return going for another Hokies touchdown. Turner came off the edge so clean that he almost took the punt as a handoff and nearly returned the ball himself for a touchdown. However, the ball was fumbled into the end zone where it was recovered to put Virginia Tech up 14-0.

BEAMERBALL! And guess who. It's Tre Turner again! pic.twitter.com/QtZNa5fpYc — Fed Scivittaro (@MeshPointScout) November 23, 2018

The Hokies have certainly had their share of struggles this season, but when it comes time for the Virginia game, they get up for it like no other. So far, it looks like Virginia Tech is in good position.