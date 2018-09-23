LOOK: Virginia Tech's 2016 troll tweet about Old Dominion has come back to haunt them

Social media never forgets, and Virginia Tech found that out the hard way on Saturday. The No. 13 Hokies traveled to Norfolk, Virginia, to take on Old Dominion as massive favorites only to see the Monarchs pull off an improbable 49-35 upset -- the biggest upset in program history.

Guess what? They even predicted it. The school unveiled plans for a renovated stadium in 2016, and the scoreboard in the renderings had Old Dominion beating Virginia Tech 35-24. The Hokies attempted to poke fun at this, which was certainly good natured a couple of years ago. Now? Well ...

ODU unveiled cool stadium plans today.



Only problem?



Scoreboard has a case of wishful thinking! 👀 #Hokies pic.twitter.com/dQTv3fsgPf — Virginia Tech Football (@VT_Football) June 10, 2016

The first lesson here is the age-old Twitter saying "#NeverTweet." Except, for our sake, tweets like this are gold. Social media is all about engagement, and college programs, pro teams and businesses using the medium to have a new and interesting voice is a great way to market. Virginia Tech's Twitter account is one of the most active and interesting in the college football world.

Sometimes your great tweets come back to bite you, and Virginia Tech's trolling of Old Dominion in June 2016 did just that on Sept. 22, 2018.