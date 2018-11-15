LOOK: West Virginia football fans break out a killer dance routine in the stands
If these guys aren't professional dancers, well, they should be
West Virginia fans have reason to be excited with the Mountaineers on a three-game win streak, but a couple of them were on another level entirely during a recent trip to Milan Puskar Stadium.
Every sporting event has its exuberant dancers -- you know, the people who live for the Dance Cam. But these two Mountaineers fans? Forget the winter weather. These guys, complete with a scripted mid-dance argument, were cooking with straight fire:
If West Virginia victories mean more of these guys dancing, then we're all Mountaineers fans here.
