LOOK: West Virginia vs. Texas Tech provides a mid-field wedding ceremony during halftime

If you take one thing away from Saturday's slate of college football action, it should be this: There's nothing to distract from an embarrassing home blowout like someone's wedding day.

By halftime of its Saturday afternoon showdown with No. 12 West Virginia, No. 25 Texas Tech was already down by 25 points, trailing 35-10 and without both a competent defense and a healthy quarterback. So, what did they roll out during the mid-game break?

Lifetime vows of marriage, of course.

As Max Olson documented on Twitter, the 50-yard line at Jones AT&T Stadium was the site of a couple's actual wedding during halftime of the game, complete with a real, live bride and groom as well as a full wedding party.

There are so many questions to be answered. Whose idea was this? Was this in any way an attempt to get married without missing a Texas Tech game? If so, it appears they could've picked a better day. Will the honeymoon be at Amon G. Carter Stadium, where the Red Raiders are scheduled to take on TCU on Oct. 11?

If we know one thing, it's that this wedding didn't form out of the blue, and it was not some kind of performance enabled by Texas Tech to distract fans from West Virginia's beat down.

Lyndol Lloyd, pastor of Lubbock's LakeRidge United Methodist Church and the officiant of Saturday's halftime ceremony, was seen on Facebook Friday rehearsing for the event at the stadium along with the school band.