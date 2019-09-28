LOOK: Western Carolina punter torches everyone en route to 69-yard touchdown off fake

Fake punts aren't anything new in college football, but they're typically designed to get a surprise first down after picking up some short yardage. It's much, much rarer for a punter to scoot for a long touchdown run on a fake punt attempt.

And yet, Western Carolina's Caleb Ferguson outran an entire team on his way to a 69-yard touchdown in the Catamounts' game against UT-Chattanooga on Saturday. Here's the incredible video below:

He faked the punt then turned on the jets 💨 pic.twitter.com/PdHpQXLNgH — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 28, 2019

If you're wondering about this kid's wheels, you're not alone. Ferguson, for the record, is listed as a running back on WCU's website but has also been punting for them. This was a great play design that worked to perfection, and Ferguson put the after burners to leave everyone else in the dust.

These types of touchdowns obviously come few and far between. Vanderbilt, of all teams, notched one against Alabama in 1996 when punter Bill Marinangel had an 81-yard fake for a touchdown. The run remained the longest in school history until 2012.

Anyway, this was a tremendous, long-overdue run for punters everywhere who aspire for greatness. And if you haven't adopted the Catamounts as your new favorite team yet, you have to now. Those are the rules.