Western Kentucky is getting creative with its helmets as the Hilltoppers prepare to face undefeated Liberty on Tuesday. WKU players will wear varying helmet decals by position group, each showcasing a different variation of the team's Big Red mascot. Big Red's eyes will also be featured on the front of at least one helmet design based on the images shared by the program on Friday.

The helmet unveiling comes as the Hilltoppers sit 4-3 on the season (2-1 Conference USA) after suffering a 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State this past Tuesday. WKU had previously won back-to-back games against Middle Tennessee and Louisiana Tech to open its conference slate, and now comes the biggest test yet on the Conference USA schedule as it battles Liberty, which has roared to a perfect 7-0 start under first-year coach Jamey Chadwell.

WKU and Liberty have met just three times in history with the Hilltoppers seeking for their first victory in the series against the Flames. Liberty swept a home-and-home played from 1995-96 before the schools met again in 2020.

WKU will be looking to capitalize on a passing attack guided by quarterback Austin Reed that leads Conference USA, averaging 282.4 yards per game. Liberty, meanwhile, owns the league's top rushing attack at an average of 274.6 yards per contest.