LOOK: Wisconsin's Paul Chryst savagely rips the Turnover Chain as he beat Miami

No. 6 Wisconsin had its way with No. 10 Miami on Saturday night in the Orange Bowl, and while the score (34-24) was not necessarily that lopsided, the Badgers' 21-point second quarter made it clear they were not going to be taken down after a slow start.

In fact, after a fumble on its first possession -- just 1:49 into the game -- that the Canes failed to convert into points with a missed Canes field goal, Wisconsin protected the ball the rest of the game. Miami's Turnover Chain got some early shine but lost its luster down the stretch, a fact certainly not lost on Badgers coach Paul Chryst.

Rather than repeat exactly what NSFW phrase Chryst said (seemingly to himself) near the game's end, you can see it for yourself -- if you can read lips.

Someone is not a fan of the #turnoverchainpic.twitter.com/2fy0dQei1R — John Brickley (@ESPNBrick) December 31, 2017

You gotta love that Chryst covered his mouth at the end, knowing he was going to get caught on camera. Sorry Paul, too late.

The Badgers deserved a turnover chain of their own on Saturday after picking off Miami quarterback Malik Rosier Jr. three times and forcing him to 11-of-26 passing for 203 yards with a touchdown. The Canes only held the ball for 20:08 and converted just 2 of 10 third downs in the Orange Bowl.