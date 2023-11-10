The Big Ten has barred Jim Harbaugh from being on the sideline for the remainder of Michigan's regular season games, and the Wolverines are taking it personally. Immediately after the suspension came down, Michigan players were seen wearing shirts with a clear message as they got ready for their trip to Penn State.

On Friday afternoon, the Big Ten announced Harbaugh was suspended for three games as a result of an alleged sign-stealing operation led by former staff member Connor Stalions. Harbaugh will be allowed to coach the team during the week, but he is not allowed to be present on gameday.

As one might expect, Michigan did not take kindly to that ruling, and the Wolverines wore "Michigan vs. Everybody" shirts as they boarded their flight to Penn State.

The shirts weren't the only act of defiance by Michigan. The school wasted no time firing back at Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti for his decision. The university torched Petitti for the severity and timing of the discipline.

"Commissioner Petitti's hasty action today suggests that this is more about reacting to pressure from other Conference members than a desire to apply the rules fairly and impartially," the school said in its statement. "By taking this action at this hour, the Commissioner is personally inserting himself onto the sidelines and altering the level playing field that he is claiming to preserve.

"And, doing so on Veteran's Day -- a court holiday -- to try to thwart the University from seeking immediate judicial relief is hardly a profile in impartiality."

It's clear Michigan will fight this decision tooth and nail, and the team might have gotten some extra motivation right before a top-10 road matchup against Penn State.