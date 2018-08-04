LOOK: WWE star Roman Reigns surprises during unveiling of 2018 Georgia Tech uniforms

With the 2018 college football season fast approaching, the Georgia Tech football program held an event on Friday evening to unveil their new Adidas uniforms for the upcoming campaign. During the unveiling of the new threads, fans in attendance were given a surprise in the form of an appearance from a former all-conference star who nowadays is much better known as a top superstar in WWE.

One of the players modeling the uniforms on Friday night happened to be three-time WWE champion Roman Reigns, real name Leati Joseph Anoa'i. The revelation was met with loud cheers from the Yellow Jackets faithful as Reigns' WWE entrance theme blared through the loud speakers.

Roman Reigns debuts Georgia Tech uniform. pic.twitter.com/Ebv4OfdYaI — Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) August 4, 2018

Our very own Joe Anoa’i (aka Roman Reigns) revealing the uniforms! pic.twitter.com/xqUijGgL51 — From the Rumble Seat (@FTRSBlog) August 4, 2018

After starring in high school as a defensive tackle standout in his native state of Florida, Reigns would go on to start for Georgia Tech for three years from his sophomore to senior seasons. Following his senior season in 2006, Reigns was named first-team All-ACC after recording 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Short stints in both the NFL and CFL never quite worked out, but everything turned out rather well for Reigns as he's been pegged as one of the top stars in WWE for the past several years.

Below you can have a more in-depth look at the Georgia Tech uniforms Reigns was assisting in showing off on Friday.