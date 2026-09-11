Winning the lottery is nothing more than a daydream for most, but Mississippi State is on the verge of finding out exactly how it feels.

If the name Kamario Taylor sounds familiar, it's because the Bulldogs' sophomore quarterback went viral in Week 1 when he connected with receiver Marquis Johnson for a 70-yard touchdown strike against ULM. Taylor launched the pass from his own 26-yard line, and the ball landed in Johnson's arms at the 19-yard line of ULM.

A 55-yard throw looked effortless.

Taylor has all the tools to be a superstar. His 6-foot-4 and 230-pound frame immediately stands out, and we've already seen a great example of his raw power from the pocket. In addition to his size and strength, Taylor can fly when he gets into open space, piling up more than 2,000 rushing yards in his high school career.

A member of the 2025 signing class, Taylor was a four-star recruit and the No. 8 quarterback. Taylor's athleticism helped him climb up the rankings, but there were still questions about whether he could put it all together at the college level.

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins described Taylor as a "lottery ticket" at quarterback -- a player with a low floor but extremely high ceiling.

That ticket is very close to cashing for Mississippi State. If it does, it could change the trajectory of Jeff Lebby's program.

Where to watch Mississippi State vs. Minnesota

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+

Highs and lows on display as a freshman

The "lottery ticket" nature of Taylor's game was on full display in his first career start, which came against the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss last fall.

It was evident that Taylor still had plenty of room for growth as a passer. He completed fewer than 50 percent of his throws for 178 yards and an interception in a 38-19 loss. That type of performance won't win many games.

That said, 173 rushing yards with two touchdowns is enough to beat some good teams in the future, and that's the exact stat line Taylor posted as he carved up the Rebels' defense on the ground.

Taylor also started the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the Bulldogs, where he was more efficient in the passing game. In a 43-29 loss, Taylor completed 13 of his 22 attempts for 241 yards and a touchdown while adding 63 yards and score on the ground.

Taylor was excellent in Mississippi State's season-opening win over ULM. He totaled 413 yards -- with 354 coming through the air -- and five touchdowns. It was an excellent start, and it got the hype train rolling in Starkville.

Can Taylor keep it rolling against stiffer competition this weekend at Minnesota? There's reason to believe the sophomore is ready for his coming-out party.

'Potential program-changer'

Those who had an ear to the ground in Starkville throughout the offseason could hear rumblings of something special brewing with Taylor at quarterback.

247Sports' Chris Hummer spoke to someone within the Mississippi State program who could hardly contain his excitement.

"This summer, I saw someone from Mississippi State," Hummer said on "The College Football Insiders." "I sauntered over and was like, 'I've been hearing good things about Kamario Taylor.' He looks at me and whispers under his breath a little bit, 'He is unreal.' This is a guy that Mississippi State is in absolute love with."

Even though he didn't get a ton of run as a freshman, Taylor's talent jumped off the screen when he was on the field in short bursts.

"You would go turn on five or six plays, and you would be like, 'Holy crap. Look what Kamario Taylor does,'" Hummer added.

Taylor still has a lot to prove this season, and he will get the chance to do just that. After a road trip to Minnesota, which boasts a vicious pass rush, Taylor will face a relentless SEC schedule.

Five of Mississippi State's next six games come against teams currently ranked in the AP top 25 poll. After the Bulldogs' open date on Oct. 10, they have a three-game stretch that features a road game against LSU, a home game against Oklahoma and a road trip to Texas.

If Mississippi State hits it big with Taylor -- and that looks like a distinct possibility -- those games don't look quite as daunting.

"I would consider that lottery ticket cashed at this point," Hummer said. "Kamario Taylor is a potential program-changer for Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State. He's someone who can erase a talent deficit in the SEC."