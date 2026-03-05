This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏀 Do not miss this: Women's conference tourney picks

Conference tournament season is already underway, and the major conferences in women's basketball will crown a champion this weekend. That being the case, our experts have logged their conference tourney winner predictions, and there are a couple of surprises in the mix.

I really hope I'm not spoiling anything, but all four experts picked UConn to run the table in the Big East Tournament. That said, No. 3 South Carolina was not a unanimous selection in the SEC. Isabel Gonzalez was the contrarian there, and she explains why Texas is the team to beat in Greenville, South Carolina.

Gonzalez: "My SEC pick of Texas over South Carolina might be a little bold, especially since the tournament is in South Carolina. However, the Longhorns are one of the only two teams to defeat South Carolina this season and they have the added incentive of trying to cement their status as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament."

If you want more analysis, check out our conference tournament bold predictions. Also, be sure to keep track of the updated schedules and scores from the Big Ten and SEC tournaments.

🏈 NFL mock draft: Chiefs restock the cupboard

The Chiefs have already undergone some changes this offseason -- and more could soon be on the way with major questions about Travis Kelce's future. That's not necessarily a bad thing. Kansas City just missed the postseason for the first time since 2014. Maybe some new blood will reinvigorate the franchise.

There's no better time to kickstart that next chapter than next month's NFL Draft, and the Chiefs just loaded up on selections with the McDuffie trade. In his latest NFL mock draft, Tom Fornelli projects Kansas City finding a long-term replacement for Kelce in Kenyon Sadiq and nabbing a threat off the edge in Cashius Howell.

Fornelli: "The Chiefs move down a few spots, accumulate some extra picks and then draft a long-term Travis Kelce replacement. It'll be a lot of fun to see what Andy Reid cooks up with both Kelce and Sadiq on the field together."

While we're at it, the NFL is in the midst of silly season, and Jonathan Jones has all the latest intel on the trade and free agent markets. Check out his latest for updates on...

Maxx Crosby trade buzz

trade buzz Potential Kyler Murray destinations

destinations The future of A.J. Brown in Philadelphia

⛳ Arnold Palmer Invitational preview

The stars will be out for the third signature event of the 2026 PGA Tour season, and it should be a good time at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. As usual, Patrick McDonald has a thorough preview of the event, as well as some picks for the people.

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are among the favorites this weekend. That said, don't sleep on Tommy Fleetwood, who just happens to be McDonald's winner pick at 20-1.

McDonald: "Fleetwood has flown out of the gates with two straight top 10 finishes to start his PGA Tour season, picking up where he left off a season ago. He hasn't finished outside the top 10 in the United States since last year's U.S. Open and is playing as well as anyone. Another big win appears imminent."

McIlroy has already made some waves this season and this week. His hot start to the PGA Tour season has him right on the heels of Scheffler in our updated Power 18 rankings. Plus, McIlroy took a verbal swipe at Jon Rahm over his frustrations with the DP World Tour.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚾ World Baseball Classic: Czechia vs. South Korea, 5 a.m. on FS1

🏀 SEC Tournament: No. 17 Kentucky vs. No. 22 Georgia (W), 11 a.m. on SEC Network

🏀 SEC Tournament: Florida vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (W), 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Ohio State (W), 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

⚽ Crystal Palace at Tottenham, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. No. 18 Michigan State (W), 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏒 Sabres at Penguins, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 3 Michigan at Iowa (M), 8 p.m. on Peacock

🏒 Islanders at Kings, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ World Baseball Classic: Australia vs. Czechia, 10 p.m. on FS1