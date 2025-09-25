Indiana safety Louis Moore, the team's leading tackler, has been awarded an injunction against the NCAA allowing him to play the remainder of the 2025 season as the No. 11 Hoosiers look to return to the College Football Playoff. Moore filed a lawsuit in August challenging the NCAA's five-year eligibility rule, claiming his three years at Navarro Junior College (Texas) should not counted towards his eligibility. Though the NCAA initially denied a sixth year of eligibility for Moore, a Texas judge signed off on an injunction Wednesday.

The injunction doesn't force the NCAA to award Moore an eligibility waiver, but he's been cleared to play the rest of the 2025 season without any restrictions. That remains in effect until Jan. 29, 2026 -- which is after the CFP National Championship.

Moore's lengthy career includes his start at junior college before heading to Indiana. He then transferred to Ole Miss in 2024 and returned to the Hoosiers this year. The recent court victory for Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, another former junior college player, set a precedent for Moore's ruling.

Through the first four games of the 2025 campaign, Moore has been Indiana's leading tackler (23) and is tied for first on the team in interceptions (two) with fellow defensive back Amare Ferrell. Moore recorded six tackles and a pass breakup during his team's 63-10 blowout win over Illinois last weekend.

With Moore in good status for the remainder of the season, it should provide a valuable boost to IU's secondary. The Hoosiers face Iowa on the road this weekend before facing No. 6 Oregon on Oct. 11.