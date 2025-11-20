Teams on the fringe of the Sun Belt Conference West Division title chase clash when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns face the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Thursday night. Louisiana is coming off a 42-39 win over Texas State on Nov. 8, while Arkansas State dropped a 27-21 decision to Southern Mississippi that same day. The Ragin' Cajuns (4-6, 3-3 SUN), who have won two in a row, are 1-4 on the road this season. The Red Wolves (5-5, 4-2 SUN), who have won four of five, are 3-2 on their home field in 2025. Arkansas State is 7-3 versus the spread this season, while Louisiana is 5-5 against the line.

Kickoff from Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Louisiana leads the all-time series 30-22-1, but Arkansas State holds a 13-11-1 edge in games played in Jonesboro. The Red Wolves are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Louisiana vs. Arkansas State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Arkansas State vs. Louisiana picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisiana vs. Arkansas State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Arkansas State vs. Louisiana:

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State spread Arkansas State -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Louisiana vs. Arkansas State over/under 53.5 points Louisiana vs. Arkansas State money line Louisiana +117, Arkansas State -140 Louisiana vs. Arkansas State picks See picks at SportsLine Louisiana vs. Arkansas State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Louisiana vs. Arkansas State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (53.5). The Ragin' Cajuns have gone over the total in each of the last three games, while the Red Wolves are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games. The teams combined for 54 or more points in each of their last four meetings.

The model has Louisiana quarterback Daniel Beale throwing for more than 240 yards and two touchdowns, while Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor throws for nearly 250 yards and two touchdowns. SportsLine's advanced projections call for 59 combined points to be scored.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas State vs. Louisiana, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisiana vs. Arkansas State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is profitable on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.