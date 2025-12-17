Bowl season continues Wednesday with a matchup of the Sun Belt and Conference USA as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns take on the Delaware Blue Hens in the 2025 68 Ventures Bowl. Both sides went 6-6 this season. Louisiana rallied to earn bowl eligibility with a four-game winning stretch to wrap up the regular season. Delaware picked up its sixth win by beating UTEP 61-31 in the regular-season finale.

Kickoff from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., is at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Ragin' Cajuns are 3-point favorites in the latest Louisiana vs. Delaware odds, while the over/under is 62.5. Before making any Delaware vs. Louisiana picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Delaware vs. Louisiana. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Louisiana vs. Delaware:

Louisiana vs. Delaware spread Louisiana -3 Louisiana vs. Delaware over/under 62.5 points Louisiana vs. Delaware money line Louisiana -148, Delaware +124 Louisiana vs. Delaware picks See picks at SportsLine Louisiana vs. Delaware streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Louisiana vs. Delaware picks

After simulating this matchup 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (62.5 points). Though they produce in different ways, both teams have prolific offenses. Delaware led Conference USA with 29.8 points per game and the Blue Hens were paced by a passing attack that clears 300 yards per game on average.

Louisiana averaged 27.1 points per game with its run game leading the way. The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 179 yards per game on the ground. Eight out of 12 Louisiana games went Over the total this season, including five of six away from home. SportsLine's model is projecting 72 points in this matchup, helping the Over clear in well over 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.

So who wins Delaware vs. Louisiana, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time?