University of Louisiana offensive line coach D.J. Looney died at 31 years old on Saturday morning following a heart attack suffered during a team workout at Cajun Field. According to Sports Illustrated, Looney was transported to a local hospital in Lafayette where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

"The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Department of Athletics mourns the sudden loss of Louisiana Football assistant coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field," Louisiana said in a statement announcing Looney's death.

"Looney, 31, was entering his third season on staff, working specifically with the offensive line. At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers."

Looney spent the previous two seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns, helping develop an offensive line that saw Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson selected in the NFL Draft.

Before becoming a coach, Looney played at Mississippi State and got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant on Dan Mullen's staff in 2011. He then moved on to East Mississippi Community College as offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, winning a national championship during the 2013 season. Looney then moved on to Central Arkansas for the 2014 and 2015 seasons before joining Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia as a graduate assistant for the 2016 season.

In 2017, Looney returned to Mississippi State as tight ends coach before Billy Napier tabbed him to coach the offensive line at Louisiana.