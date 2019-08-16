Louisiana football players to be required to donate at least $50 to athletic booster club

Louisiana coach Billy Napier announced Wednesday that every scholarship member of the football program will now be required to make a donation of at least $50 to the Ragin' Cajun Athletic Fund (RCAF), according to The Advocate. The new policy will be optional for walk-ons.

"That's probably a little bit unheard of and a little bit unique, but I think this is a place where that would be appreciated," Napier said. "I think it's part of the type of program that we want to have. We want our players to be educated and understand the benefits that come with being a student-athlete and that is not something that should be taken lightly -- the effort and time and investment that the people that support athletes at UL have put in into this program."

The program is designed to lay the foundation of what Napier hopes is a long-term relationship with the athletic department.

"We're trying to create a scenario where five or 10 years from now these are guys who will give back and continue to be a part of the program and realize what this place did for them," he said. "I think we got that message across this morning and certainly that was a good thing."

This is unorthodox in college athletics considering players are only compensated via scholarships that include housing, training, medical care and other benefits associated with being on a full ride. Players also receive stipends for the full cost of attendance. That's more than enough for Napier.

"It's all about gratitude," he said.

The RCAF is designed to provide funding for many of the benefits associated with being a student athlete including the full cost of attendance, nutrition programs, recruiting budget, staff infrastructure, travel costs, facility improvements and overall student-athlete well-being.

Louisiana opens the 2019 season on Aug. 31 vs. Mississippi State in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.