LSU fell to No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday, 49-25, for its second consecutive loss and third defeat in the last four games. The skid is not sitting well among Tiger faithful, and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry spoke up with his displeasure, questioning LSU's move to raise ticket prices for the 2026 season after another loss.

The LSU Board of Supervisors approved on Friday a measure that will increase season ticket prices for the 2026 campaign. According to The Advocate, prices will increase by up to $125 and provide an estimated $4.5 million in additional revenue to the athletic department.

"I think @LSUsports and the LSU Board of Supervisors needs to rethink their actions to raise ticket prices for next year after tonight's showing!" Landry said on social media.

LSU said in a statement to The Advocate that it carefully adjusted ticket prices on demand to ensure they better align with market rates. Prices for the most desirable sections will increase by $125 while other zones will see smaller hikes ranging from $25 to $100.

"Price changes focus on areas with high renewal rates and high secondary market values," LSU said in its statement. "LSU is not changing any pricing in the upper deck other than the Skyline Club, which includes food and beverage in the ticket price. Keeping upper deck season ticket prices as they are currently will allow LSU Athletics to be more flexible with individual game prices and provides an additional option for fans to purchase season tickets at a lower price point."

The board also approved season parking pass pricing and the addition of two new paid lots. Fans will be charged up to $1,500 for season passes.

LSU's Brian Kelly acknowledges boos are fair, says job decision 'out of my hands' after blowout loss Cody Nagel

The timing of these announced price increases could not be much worse for LSU fans, who just watched as the Tigers saw their College Football Playoff hopes effectively go out the window with their latest loss. The 49-25 defeat was the most lopsided loss since last year's 42-13 disaster against Alabama, which also came on the Tigers' home turf.

Coach Brian Kelly is under the microscope for leading another disappointing season and in all likelihood missing the CFP for the fourth time in as many years at the helm. Kelly constructed a roster that many believed was capable of contending for a national championship, but underwhelming offensive play proved costly in three losses and overshadowed the defensive progress the program made in the offseason.

This season could continue to unravel in the coming weeks with a pair of ranked matchups left on the schedule. LSU heads to No. 4 Alabama on the other side of its bye week and closes the regular season with a trip to No. 18 Oklahoma.