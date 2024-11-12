LSU had a special guest in attendance for its 42-13 loss to Alabama in Week 11. Louisiana governor Jeff Landry pushed for the inclusion of a live tiger during LSU's pregame festivities, and he got his wish when an ersatz Mike the Tiger took to the sidelines in a cage prior to kickoff.

The replacement tiger, known as Omar Bradley, was not witness to the ensuing beatdown of LSU's human Tigers. Then, on Nov. 11, Landry, who has received a fair deal of criticism for the whole affair, took a shot at LSU while defending his drive for a live tiger.

"Our tiger, our live tiger, unfortunately, disappointingly, was the only tiger who showed up Saturday. I'm sorry." Landry said at an event called "Politics with a Punch," according to The Advocate.

Landry originally tried to convince LSU to use Mike the Tiger, seventh of its name, during a pregame package honoring Mike, but the university refused since the current Mike has never been toted around a stadium. LSU used to bring Mike the Tiger to most home games but ended the tradition following Mike VI's death in 2016.

The Advocate notes that Landry found Omar Bradley at Florida's Worldwide Exotic Animal Talent Agency, though it's unclear who paid for Bradley's transport and handling.

"I'm going to tell you something. This is about tradition. And the thing about tradition is about respecting those who came before you." Landry said.

The revived "tradition" did not save LSU from dropping to 6-3 with a 3-2 record in SEC play. LSU has lost its last two games against Alabama by a combined score of 80-36.