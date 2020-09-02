Plenty of players have opted out of the 2020 college football season. Now a coach has as well. Louisiana-Monroe defensive coordinator Mike Collins announced Wednesday that he is resigning, just 10 days before the Warhawks are scheduled to open the season at Army.

"There comes a time for everyone when you figure things out and realize it's time to step away, and that time has come for me," Collins said in a statement posted to the program's Twitter account. "Every day, I ask our players to give me their very best, and now, I know that I can't do it for them. What I have to give them right now isn't good enough. The timing isn't ideal, but I want to provide Coach [Matt] Viator, our coaches and players the best chance to move forward."

Collins is a Louisiana-Monroe alum who played offensive line for the school from 1979 to 1982 before entering the coaching profession. He first served on the ULM staff from 1998 to 2002, culminating with a nine-game stint as the interim coach in 2002. From there, he spent time at LSU, Northwestern State, McNeese State and Sam Houston State before returning to Louisiana-Monroe when Viator got the head coaching job for the 2016 season.

"It has been an unbelievably emotionally and physically draining year for me," Collins said in the statement. "I pride myself in coaching with great passion and I just can't provide that for our players right now. I'm at peace with my decision and feel great inside and out. I appreciate the opportunities coach Viator gave me to return [to] my alma mater and coach this great game. I love these players and this coaching staff, and they'll have no bigger fan than me this season."