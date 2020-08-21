With the adjusted college football season commencing soon, programs from around the country continue to pause on their preparations due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The latest is Louisiana-Monroe, which has announced it will suspend football-related activities after nine new cases of the novel coronavirus popped up within the program. The Monroe News-Star reports that the university is awaiting the results of more tests that were administered this week.

"We fully anticipated an increased exposure to COVID-19 with the reopening of campus, the beginning of the fall semester as well as uptick in related off-campus activities," ULM athletic director Scott McDonald said in a statement "We also knew that we would have to work to create a modified student-athlete bubble once classes and on-campus activities resumed this month."

The program hopes to resume activities as early as next week. The Warhawks' first game is scheduled for Sept. 5 at Troy.

The Sun Belt previously announced that its members would play eight conference games with the option to add up to four more nonconference games, giving the league a chance to play as close to a full season as possible. ULM is scheduled for two additional nonconference matchups: Oct. 10 at Liberty and Nov. 21 vs. Louisiana Tech.