A Sun Belt battle is on tap Saturday between the Georgia State Panthers and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at noon ET at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State is 2-3 overall and 1-2 at home, while Louisiana-Monroe is 0-7 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Warhawks are 18-5 against the spread in their last 23 games on artificial turf. The Panthers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games on artificial turf.

The underdog is 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings in this series. The Panthers are favored by 18.5-points in the latest Georgia State vs. Louisiana-Monroe odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 59. Before you make any Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State spread: Georgia State -18.5

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State over-under: 59 points

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State money line: Georgia State -1000, Louisiana-Monroe +650

What you need to know about Louisiana-Monroe



The winless Warhawks dropped their seventh straight decision last week, falling to Appalachian State 31-13. ULM was able to muster only 222 yards of offense, and turned the ball over three times.

Quarterback Colby Suits has completed 152 of 246 pass attempts for 1,541 yards and eight touchdowns against six interceptions. Josh Johnson leads the Warhawks in rushing, gaining 270 yards on 77 carries and three touchdowns. Louisiana-Monroe scores just 13.4 points per game, and allows 434.6 yards per game to opponents -- including 258.3 per game on the ground.

What you need to know about Georgia State

The Panthers absorbed a 51-0 loss against No. 20 Coastal Carolina last week. Georgia State amassed just 106 offensive yards in the loss, and gave up 530 yards to the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina was a 3.5-point favorite, but cruised to victory.

Quarterback Cornelious Brown IV has passed for 947 yards and nine touchdowns against five interceptions. Running back Destin Coates has rushed for 434 yards on 93 carries and three touchdowns. Georgia State allows 41.4 points to opponents, and the Panthers give up 478.2 yards per game.

