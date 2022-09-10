Who's Playing

Nicholls @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Nicholls 0-1; Louisiana-Monroe 0-1

Last Season Records: Louisiana-Monroe 4-8; Nicholls 6-5

What to Know

The Nicholls Colonels will take on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Nicholls was pulverized by the South Alabama Jaguars 48-7 last week. The Colonels were down 41 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Louisiana-Monroe last week, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the Texas Longhorns on the road and fell 52-10. The Warhawks were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3. QB Chandler Rogers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 108 yards passing.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.99

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.