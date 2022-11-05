Who's Playing

Texas State @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Texas State 3-5; Louisiana-Monroe 2-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Texas State Bobcats at 5 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium Saturday. The Warhawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.63 points per matchup.

Louisiana-Monroe might have drawn first blood against the Army West Point Black Knights two weeks ago, but it was Army who got the last laugh. Louisiana-Monroe has to be aching after a bruising 48-24 loss to Army. This contest was a close 17-14 at the break, but unfortunately for Louisiana-Monroe it sure didn't stay that way. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Chandler Rogers, who passed for two TDs and 164 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 51 yards on the ground, and WR Bugs Mortimer, who picked up 75 yards on the ground on two carries. Mortimer's longest run was for 69 yards in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Texas State entered their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles two weeks ago without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Bobcats didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 20-14 to Southern Miss. A silver lining for Texas State was the play of WR Ashtyn Hawkins, who caught five passes for one TD and 102 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Layne Hatcher's 74-yard TD bomb to Hawkins in the fourth quarter.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Louisiana-Monroe going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN3.com

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.99

Odds

The Warhawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bobcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe have won four out of their last seven games against Texas State.