Who's Playing

Texas State @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Texas State 0-2; Louisiana-Monroe 0-1

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats are 1-4 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Bobcats are packing up and heading on the road for their first away game this season. They face off against Louisiana-Monroe at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. Texas State is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Texas State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 51-48. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football. Despite the defeat, Texas State got a solid performance out of RB Brock Sturges, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tyler Vitt's 66-yard TD bomb to Sturges in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the afternoon started off rough for Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 37-7 punch to the gut against the Army West Point Black Knights. The Warhawks were down 30-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Louisiana-Monroe back was the mediocre play of QB Colby Suits, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 148 yards passing. Suits' longest connection was to WR Jahquan Bloomfield for 54 yards in the second quarter.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a 5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe have won four out of their last five games against Texas State.