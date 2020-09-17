Who's Playing
Texas State @ Louisiana-Monroe
Current Records: Texas State 0-2; Louisiana-Monroe 0-1
What to Know
The Texas State Bobcats are 1-4 against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Bobcats are packing up and heading on the road for their first away game this season. They face off against Louisiana-Monroe at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. Texas State is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Texas State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 51-48. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football. Despite the defeat, Texas State got a solid performance out of RB Brock Sturges, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tyler Vitt's 66-yard TD bomb to Sturges in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the afternoon started off rough for Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 37-7 punch to the gut against the Army West Point Black Knights. The Warhawks were down 30-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Louisiana-Monroe back was the mediocre play of QB Colby Suits, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 148 yards passing. Suits' longest connection was to WR Jahquan Bloomfield for 54 yards in the second quarter.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a 5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana-Monroe have won four out of their last five games against Texas State.
- Oct 10, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 24 vs. Texas State 14
- Oct 20, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 20 vs. Texas State 14
- Oct 07, 2017 - Louisiana-Monroe 45 vs. Texas State 27
- Oct 15, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 40 vs. Texas State 34
- Nov 19, 2015 - Texas State 16 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 3