Louisiana State Police released on Tuesday evidence relating to the fatal Dec. 2024 crash they say involved late former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy. After Lacy's attorney claimed last week that his client was unfairly targeted as a suspect in the wreck that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall, police released a statement, a full crash report, multiple witness statements and video evidence to offer a clear overview of their findings.

Lacy faced charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle in connection with the crash in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana. Police alleged that he attempted to pass several vehicles illegally and that a pickup truck swerved to avoid him, causing a collision that killed Hall and injured two others.

Newly released video challenges findings linking late LSU receiver Kyren Lacy to fatal crash, attorney claims Cody Nagel

Lacy's attorney, Matthew Ory, presented footage last week that he said showed Lacy's car traveling behind, rather than in front of, the vehicles involved in the crash. Ory said that was "not how this story was painted." In the security footage police released on Tuesday, the collision is seen occurring ahead of Lacy's green Dodge Charger.

"While we recognize that external narratives may arise, often based on selective information, we urge the public to rely on the full body of facts," police said in the Tuesday statement.

Ory has long held that investigators misrepresented Lacy's involvement in the crash and called for a full and transparent review of the case. He said that while Lacy passed four vehicles in a no-passing zone, he returned to the proper lane with enough time to have not been responsible for the collision.

"All evidence collected supports the conclusion that Lacy's reckless operation of the green Charger in oncoming traffic triggered the chain of events involving the other drivers, ultimately resulting in the fatal crash," police said.

Ory also called into question a witness statement and presented body cam footage in which the driver of the pickup truck blamed the wreck on another driver, not Lacy. He said the driver did not sign the witness statement that placed blame on Lacy.

"Every witness identified the green charger Kyren Lacy was determined to be driving, as having put the events in motion that led to the head-on collision, which killed 78-year-old veteran Herman Hall," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said to ESPN.

Lacy was found dead in April after a police chase in Houston, and authorities said he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound one day before a grand jury was scheduled to hear his case.

Lacy was months removed from his LSU career at the time of his death. He spent three years with the Tigers after transferring from Louisiana and starred in the offense over his last two seasons, peaking in 2024 with career highs in receptions (59), yards (866) and touchdowns (10).