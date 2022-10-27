The last weekend of October has arrived in college football, and it brings another action-packed slate of games. With conference races getting serious around the country and the race for bowl eligibility picking up steam, it figures to be another huge week in the sport, and CBS Sports Network will have you covered with five games from around the country.

A pair of Conference USA teams rebooting under first-year coaches will get things started on Friday night as Mike MacIntyre's FIU hosts Louisiana Tech and new coach Sonny Cumbie. Saturday then brings four more games spanning from noon until the wee hours of Sunday morning for viewers in the Eastern time zone. UConn hosts Boston College to kick things off Saturday before action heads to the AAC, where Navy hosts Temple in the afternoon slot. In the evening, FAU hosts UAB in a battle of teams coming off close Conference USA losses. Finally, San Jose State hosts Nevada in a Mountain West battle to cap the night as the Spartans look to stay in the hunt for a division title.

It should be another compelling weekend of football. Here is the full rundown of all the Week 9 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern.

Louisiana Tech at FIU

Date: Friday, Oct. 28 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Louisiana Tech -6.5 | Will the Bulldogs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 9 projections

Storylines: FIU picked up its first conference win since 2019 last week with a 34-15 victory at Charlotte. The Panthers will look to keep the momentum rolling under first-year coach Mike MacIntyre this week as they host a Louisiana Tech team coming off a heartbreaking 42-41 overtime loss to Rice. The Bulldogs are 4-0 all-time in this series and need another win to keep their bowl hopes alive under first-year coach Sonny Cumbie.

Boston College at UConn

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Boston College -7.5 | Will the Eagles cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 9 projections

Storylines: UConn needs just one more victory to exceed its best win total since 2015 as the Huskies show signs of progress under first-year coach Jim Mora Jr. following a 1-11 season in 2021. They are coming off a bye and facing a struggling Boston College team that needs a win before it reenters the grind of ACC play. The Eagles rank No. 119 in total offense and last nationally in rushing offense behind a struggling offensive line.

Temple at Navy

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Navy -13.5 | Will the Midshipmen cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 9 projections

Storylines: Navy is just 2-5, but the Midshipmen have shown flashes indicating they are capable of more than their record suggests. Wins over respectable league foes East Carolina and Tulsa show what Navy is capable of on a good day. But Temple will have this game pegged as one of its best remaining chances to score an AAC victory this season under first-year coach Stan Drayton.

UAB at Florida Atlantic

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UAB -4.5 | Will the Blazers cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 9 projections

Storylines: FAU nearly pulled a road upset of UTEP last week before the Miners hit a game-winning field goal as time expired. It was FAU's fourth loss in the last five games, dropping the Owls to 3-5 overall and putting them in danger of consecutive losing seasons. UAB is entering off a similarly close defeat after it fell to 4-3 with a 20-17 loss at Western Kentucky last week. The Blazers won last year's meeting 31-14.

Nevada at San Jose State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Jose State - 24.5 | Will the Spartans cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 9 projections

Storylines: San Jose State is coming off a 17-10 loss at Fresno State, but the Spartans remain firmly in the Mountain West Mountain Division race as three teams enter the week tied atop the standings at 2-1. Nevada is still seeking its first league win under first-year coach Ken Wilson after falling 23-7 to San Diego State last week. The Wolf Pack have won four of the past five and 11 of the past 13 in the series, including a 27-24 game last season.

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 9, and which top-15 favorite will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.