The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs battle the Kennesaw State Owls in a key Conference USA matchup on Thursday night. Both teams have won three in a row. The Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0 C-USA), who are coming off a 30-11 win at UTEP, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Owls (3-2, 1-0 C-USA), who are coming off a 24-16 win over Middle Tennessee State, are 3-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga., is at 7 p.m. ET. Louisiana Tech leads the all-time series 1-0, earning a 33-0 win last season. The Bulldogs are 6-point favorites in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State odds, after La. Tech opened as 7.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points scored is 46.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State spread Louisiana Tech -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State over/under 46.5 points Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State money line Louisiana Tech -214, Kennesaw State +177

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

Sophomore quarterback Blake Baker is a dual-threat for the Bulldogs. In parts of four games, he has completed 44 of 71 passes (62%) for 603 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed 48 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns. In a 30-20 win over Southern Mississippi on Sept. 20, he completed 15 of 21 passes (71.4%) for 238 yards, while rushing 13 times for 29 yards and a score.

Sophomore running back Clay Thevenin is a big part of the Bulldogs' rushing attack. In five games, he has carried 50 times for 230 yards (4.6 average) and three touchdowns. He also has four receptions for 26 yards. In a 49-14 win over New Mexico State on Sept. 13, he carried 11 times for 68 yards. He also rushed 19 times for 68 yards and a score in the win at UTEP. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Kennesaw State can cover

Sophomore quarterback Amari Odom has been a weapon on offense. In four games, he has completed 58 of 81 passes (71.6%) for 754 yards and four touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed 39 times for 162 yards and two scores. In a 28-21 win over Arkansas State, he had a monster game, completing 25 of 34 passes (73.5%) for 308 yards and one touchdown, while rushing 16 times for 101 yards and a score.

Senior wide receiver Gabriel Benyard is the Owls' top receiver. Through five games, he has a team-high 22 receptions for 363 yards (16.5 average) and three touchdowns. He has also rushed five times for 39 yards. In the win over Arkansas State, he caught six passes for 114 yards (19.0 average) and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Louisiana Tech vs. Kennesaw State picks

